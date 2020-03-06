Missing Irish national suspected of coronavirus found in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): An Irish national, who was suspected of being exposed to coronavirus and had fled from SCB Medical College and hospital in Cuttack, was on Friday traced by police in a hotel at Bhubaneswar.

"The Irish national had been brought to the hospital because his body temperature was found to be slightly higher than normal when he was screened at the Bhubaneswar airport," read an official statement.

After screening, he was sent to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and was later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for supervision and treatment.

"However, he managed to sneak out of the hospital on Thursday night with his attendant. Unable to track him, the hospital authorities informed Manglabad Police station and lodged a complaint," it added.

Emergency Officer of SCB Hospital College Bhuban Moharana said, "A foreign national was referred from Capital Hospital to SCB. The doctor was informed by the attendant that the Irish national is waiting at the ground floor. Later the attendant found him missing."

Moharana said that later the hospital authorities informed the police. (ANI)

