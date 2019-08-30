Missing law student to be produced before SC today

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to produce the law student, who had gone missing after accusing former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of threatening to kill her, before it today.

A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi will interact with the girl in the chamber.

"We will reassemble in the open court after interacting with the girl," the bench said.

A video of the missing girl, belonging to Shahjahanpur, had gone viral on August 24 in which she had alleged that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents.

Parents of the girl claimed that the girl went missing after her video accusing Chinmayanad went viral on social media.

Following this, a group of Supreme Court lawyers filed a petition before the apex court and urged it to take suo moto cognisance of media reports alluding to her disappearance.

Earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh government located her in Rajasthan along with a boy. (ANI)

