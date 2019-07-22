Missing Manipuri girl rescued from Delhi hotel

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Manipuri girl, who went missing from her house in Imphal earlier this month, has been rescued from a hotel in Delhi's Paharganj area, police said on Monday.

On July 12, the 21-year-old girl had gone missing from her house and the matter was reported at Singjamei police station in Imphal. She was found by the police during a joint rescue operation on July 18.

"She was suspected to be lured by a foreign national and fled to Delhi. The Manipur police arrived in Delhi on July 16 and sought the assistance of Delhi Police Special Unit For North-East Region (SPUNER) to trace the missing girl," said Hibu Tamang, Additional Commissioner of Police, SPUNER.

Both SPUNER and Manipur Police joined hands and after a rigorous search, the missing girl was traced out from the Paharganj hotel.

The girl was handed over to the Manipur Police for necessary legal formalities in presence of her close relatives, said Tamang. (ANI)

