Missing MLAs were on Tirth Yatra, says CM Kamal Nath

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI):Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the Congress MLAs who were reportedly missing have returned and informed him that they were on 'Tirth Yatra'.

Talking to reporters, after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Kamal Nath said: "Congress MLAs came back and said to me that they went on 'Tirth Yatra' (Pilgrimage)".

Earlier, allegations were leveled against the BJP for reportedly holding hostages at least eight Madhya Pradesh MLAs against their will in ITC Resort in Gurugram's Manesar and Bengaluru.

He said that he discussed the current political situation with party interim president Sonia Gandhi and will follow her suggestions.

CM Kamal Nath said: "I discussed with her the current political situation. I will follow her suggestions." (ANI)

