'Missing' posters of Jyotiraditya Scindia put up in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): 'Missing' posters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left Congress to join BJP earlier this year, were put up in Gwalior by Congress workers.

The poster read "Talash gumshuda jan sevak ki" (Looking for missing public servant). It also announced to give Rs 5,100 cash reward to those who will find the BJP leader.

In March, Scindia joined BJP after quitting Congress. Later, 22 Congress MLAs tendered their resignation, paving the way for BJP to form the government in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)