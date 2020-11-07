Missing "saroops" of Guru Granth Sahib: Sikh bodies under Akal Takht march to Golden temple

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 7 (ANI): Reiterating their demand for lodging FIRs against the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) employees regarding 328 missing "saroops" or copies of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, several Sikh organisations led a protest march, under the aegis of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, to Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday.

Last month a clash took place between the SGPC task force and Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee during a protest by the latter over the demand.



SGPC General Secretary Harjinder Singh Dhami had urged the administration to take action against the Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee members.

"They attacked our men with swords. Injuries were reported, two critical. Our men had neither swords nor sticks. We not only condemn this but also urge the administration to take action against them. This was done deliberately," Dhami had said.

Meanwhile, the Satkar committee members have been staging a protest for over one month demanding action against the culprits responsible for displacing the "saroops" of the holy book. (ANI)

