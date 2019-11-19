Missing Telangana engineer caught in Pakistan, says father

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): A man on Tuesday said that his software engineer son, who went missing in 2017, has been captured by authorities in Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI here, Babu Rao said that he, in coordination with the government, was trying to get his son Prashanth back to India.

Prashanth has been missing since April 11, 2017, he said.

"I saw in news that he has been caught by Pakistan authorities. We immediately alerted the state and central governments and the process for his release has been started. I hope that Prashanth would return soon," he told ANI.

Babu Rao said, "We need to know why Prashanth crossed the border and went to Pakistan."

He also said that a cop came to his house to inform that Prashanth was captured in Pakistan on November 15 this year.

VJ Sajjanar, CP, Cyberabad Commissionerate said that the police received a complaint from Babu Rao about Prashanth going missing.

He said that the police could not trace Prashanth. "All efforts went into vain as there was no information about Prashanth even after searching for him for a long time," the policemen said. (ANI)

