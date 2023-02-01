Mission 2024: Amit Shah to visit West Bengal in February to boost party's morale

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Aiming to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organisation in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting the state in February.

Incidentally, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is constantly visiting West Bengal to strengthen its organisation.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar informed ANI that Amit Shah will visit Bengal in February but the date has not been confirmed yet.

"We will finalise the date of the Home Minister's visit on February 6. Although, there is a possibility that he will visit the state in the second week of February," he said.

The party has also started the Loksabha Pravas Yojana, in view of the Lok Sabha elections.



During the visit to West Bengal, Amit Shah will hold public meetings in two Lok Sabha constituencies, and also hold a meeting with the organisation members.

Sukanta Majumdar said that before this, BJP National President JP Nadda also held a meeting in an assembly under Krishnanagar Lok Sabha in West Bengal.

"Our workers have got enthusiasm from him. The party has emerged from the post-poll violence of the 2021 Assembly elections. As per the national channel surveys, BJP is going to get more Lok Sabha seats than last year. This is what the respected Home Minister, National President and our Prime Minister do when they go and address the workers. Our workers go out of the house and become full of fresh energy," he further said.

The BJP state chief also said that BJP will win more than 25 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Trinamool Congress will try its best to bow us down and make the government. But, I can say that we will win more than 25 seats, more than the number of seats we won last time, and will try to give a gift to the respected Prime Minister from Bengal in 2024," he added. (ANI)

