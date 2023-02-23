Mission 2024: BJP OBC wing to kick off outreach programme "Gao Gao Chalo Ghar Ghar Chalo" to reach OBCs nationwide

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The Other Backward Classes (OBC) wing of Bharatiya Janata Party will launch a nationwide outreach programme titled "Gao Gao Chalo Ghar Ghar Chalo" to reach the OBC community from April 6 to 14. This outreach programme will reach 1 lakh villages and 10,000 households, a BJP source told ANI.

The aim of the programme is to strengthen BJP's organisation and to get support from the OBC community in the upcoming 2024 polls and assembly polls scheduled in several states later this year.

A top BJP source told ANI that under "Gao Gao Chalo Ghar Ghar Chalo " programme, of 12 thousand mandal nationwide, each mandal will contact ten villages. They will contact one-on-one OBC society in villages. Party will distribute pamphlets. All bullet points will mention in the pamphlet what the Modi government did for the welfare of OBC society. Party will organize Chaupal to connect with OBC society to explain How the Modi government's welfare policies work for OBC society.

Top source said, in BJP-ruled states, we will explain to them what the government is doing for their welfare. What state government and central government are doing and also will go to non-BJP states and will tell OBC society how the state governments ignored them and how the BJP-led Central government tried to benefit them through the central schemes.

BJP's source said their aim is to reach OBC society because the party always wanted their well-being and their development. BJP is the only option so they should give support to BJP. (ANI)