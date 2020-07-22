Mission Bhagiratha scheme: Sacked Telangana work inspectors carry out protest, seek CM KCR's intervention

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): Several work inspectors, who were formerly employed in the Mission Bhagiratha water supply scheme of the Telangana government, staged a protest here in Siddipet and sought help from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) over their sudden dismissal.

The Mission Bhagiratha scheme is the state government's venture to provide clean drinking water to households across Telangana.

The work inspectors, who have been removed from their jobs, climbed the Mission Bhagiratha Pump House Water Tank at Gajwel Zone on Monday to lodge their protest.

"Since the past four years, we have been working for the Mission Bhagiratha project. We completed our studies with good results and then were recruited here as work inspectors. Without any prior information, we were suddenly removed from our jobs. MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao and the central government have written to the authorities about not removing anyone from their jobs during this coronavirus phase, but yet we were removed," Ramakrishna, a former work inspector told reporters here.

"We are suffering and are being pushed to commit suicide. This being Chief Minister KCR's constituency, we request him to look into this matter and save 700 families whose members worked for this project and are now suffering due to this decision,": he added.

A former woman employee added that the department is not at all concerned about the welfare of the workers and implored the state government to provide timely and adequate respite to them during the extremely difficult COVID-19 phase. (ANI)

