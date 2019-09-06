A post shared by ISRO featuring an imaginary conversation between Vikram and Orbiter (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
A post shared by ISRO featuring an imaginary conversation between Vikram and Orbiter (Picture courtesy: Twitter)

Mission Chandrayaan 2: Vikram, Orbiter extend good wishes to each other

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:06 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Hours before India's ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-2's soft landing on the surface of the moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday posted a humorous message on Twitter featuring the spacecraft's Lunar Orbiter extending good wishes to the Lander ahead of the historic moment.
"It was great travelling with you so far Vikram. Best of luck! I hope you reach the South Pole soon," the Lunar Orbiter says while releasing Lander Vikram. To this Vikram replies, "It was quite the journey indeed! I'll see you around - in the orbit."
"We have the same wishes for Vikram, Orbiter. Want to stay in touch with Vikram and Pragyan as they make their way to the untouched lunar South Pole and uncover its many mysteries? Then keep an eye out for the next edition of CY2 Chronicles!," the ISRO tweeted. 
The Lander Vikram of Chandrayaan 2 is named after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, the father of the Indian Space Programme. It is designed to function for one lunar day, which is equivalent to about 14 Earth days. Vikram has the capability to communicate with Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) at Byalalu near Bangalore, as well as with the orbiter and rover. 
While the Lander weighing 1,471 kg is designed to execute a soft landing on the lunar surface, the Rover, a 6-wheeled robotic vehicle named Pragyan, can travel up to 500 m and it leverages solar energy for its functioning. It can only communicate with the Lander, which was separated from the orbiter on September 2 at 1.15 pm, entering a descending orbit around the Moon.
Pragyan is housed inside the Lander Vikram and it will roll out and deliver scientific payloads to conduct surface and subsurface experiments. 
The lander is expected to touch down near the South Pole of the Moon in the early hours of Saturday morning.
With this, India will become the first country to land close to the lunar South Pole on its first attempt.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the ISRO around midnight to watch the event. Over 60 high school students across the country who cleared an online space quiz last month will watch the soft landing of the mission with the Prime Minister.
The Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to carry out a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to conduct a soft landing on the moon.
After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.
India's second mission to the moon was approved by the cabinet in September 2008, just before the launch of Chandrayaan 1. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:22 IST

Ayodhya land dispute: SC dismisses petition seeking to quash...

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking direction to quash proceedings of civil appeals in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:18 IST

Yudh Abhyas 2019: India-USA begin joint military exercise

Washington DC [US], Sept 6 (ANI): A joint military exercise, Yudh Abhyas, between India and the US has commenced at Joint Base Lewis McChord near Washington DC.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:09 IST

CBI gained high degree of credibility over years: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has gained a high degree of credibility over the years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:08 IST

Here is all you need to know about Chandryaan 2 and its significance

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): As India and the world await Chandrayaan-2's soft-landing on the moon, the significance of landmark space mission has been a point of discussion among the scientist community and social media alike.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:48 IST

Congress will announce the name of Delhi chief soon: PC Chacko

New Delhi [India], Sep 6 (ANI): India Congress Committee's (AICC) Delhi in-charge P C Chacko on Friday said that the party will soon announce the new president of its Delhi unit as the Assembly elections are just around the corner.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:47 IST

CJI to hear plea seeking live streaming of Ayodhya case...

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will on September 11 hear a petition seeking live streaming of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:40 IST

Businessman, his family shot at by miscreants in Bihar's Samastipur

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A businessman along with his wife and daughter was shot at by unknown miscreants at their residence here in Samastipur last night, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:34 IST

SC seeks Centre's reply on pleas challenging provisions of UAPA

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre response on PILs seeking direction to declare unconstitutional the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019, that confers power upon the Central government to designate an individual as a terrorist.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:30 IST

Al-Azhar University not in favour of Namaz being offered at...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, a Mughal descendant, has claimed that he has received a 'fatwa' from Al-Azhar University, Egypt, stating that a Masjid cannot be built on the disputed land in Ayodhya.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:03 IST

Govind Pansare murder: 3 accused taken to SIT custody

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday took three accused into its custody for their alleged involvement in rationalist Govind Pansare murder case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:56 IST

Alka Lamba says 'good bye' to AAP

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Days after meeting Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Alka Lamba on Friday said that the time has come to say 'good bye' to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:53 IST

Chhattisgarh: FIR registered against Former CM Ajit Jogi in fake...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): An FIR was lodged on last night against former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi for allegedly obtaining a fake caste certificate to avail benefits meant for the scheduled tribes, police said.

Read More
iocl