Mission LiFE Pavilion to be set up at Bharat Parv event to encourage people to become Pro Planet

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is setting up a pavilion on the theme Mission LiFE during 'Bharat Parv' being organized by the Ministry of Tourism, at Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Republic Day.

The pavilion will be set up from January 26 to January 31, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Mission Life in October 2022, with the message that Mission LiFE makes the fight against climate change democratic and that in which each can contribute as per their respective capabilities.

As per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the theme of Mission LiFE have been chosen to sensitise and educate the masses on LiFE actions which can promote sustainable living and help tackle climate change.

As per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the LiFE actions enshrined in Mission LiFE are showcased through various interactive media platforms such as LED screens, Motion Sensor walls, Interactive walls, Live AR walls, etc.



"The pavilion on Mission LiFE encourages people to be Pro Plant. A Motion sensor-enabled interactive wall will be an interactive display where a questionnaire specific to daily actions will be asked and the answers encourage the visitors to be Pro Planet" Ministry added

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change further said in a statement that the Interactive touch wall would educate the visitors about the various small daily steps that can bring about a substantial environmental change.

"The wall will showcase the day in a life of an Indian at home, in public places and at work. A Live AR Wall is where the visitors can meet and click selfies with Prakriti - the mascot of the Ministry. The picture can be shared in real-time by mail or through WhatsApp the visitors," read a statement from the Ministry.

The Ministry further added that a LED screen will showcase various videos based on the themes of Mission LiFE. The Plasma screen will showcase the paintings of the school children on Mission LiFE in digital format along with digital brochures on sustainable lifestyles and practices.

The pavilion will remain open for the general public from 5 pm to 9 pm on January 26 2023 and from 12 pm to 10 pm on January 27 to January 31 2023. (ANI)

