'Mission Purvodaya' will drive India's march towards $5 trillion economy, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday launched PURVODAYA: Accelerated development of eastern India through integrated steel hub in Kolkata.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said, "Whether it is our freedom movement or social reform, eastern India has provided leadership to the nation. Eastern India is a land of infinite opportunities. Despite being endowed with natural resources, this region has lagged behind in socio-economic development as compared to some other parts of the country. Today, we start Purvodaya in the steel sector, a new chapter which will script the rise of eastern India by accelerated development of steel sector through an integrated steel hub."

He also outlined the Government's efforts to develop the eastern part of the country and said, "Our Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the unprecedented focus on the development of eastern India. About half of aspirational districts are in these regions which are becoming hotspots of socio-economic development. Our Government has come up with a Rs. 102 lakh crore worth of National Infrastructure Pipeline. Government is building infrastructure at an unprecedented pace. Eastern India holds special focus in our infrastructure development efforts."

Speaking about technology and innovation, Pradhan said, "21st century is going to be the age of knowledge and technology. New technologies are reshaping the economy and society. Industry 4.0 driven by digitisation holds immense promise. Embrace of Industry 4.0 by manufacturing in the steel sector will ensure eastern India benefits from the wave of Industrial Revolution 4.0."

"Recently, our Government came up with perhaps the biggest ever reform in the coal sector. More revenue, more production and logistic development in the coal sector will further fuel the growth of Eastern India", he said while talking of reforms in the sector.

Purvodaya in the steel sector is aimed at driving accelerated development of Eastern India through the establishment of an integrated steel hub. It is expected that out of the 300 MT capacity by 2030-31, over 200 MT can come from this region alone, driven by Industry 4.0.

The proposed Integrated Steel Hub, encompassing Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Northern Andhra Pradesh, would serve as a torchbearer for socio-economic growth of Eastern India.

The objective of this proposed Integrated Steel Hub, encompassing Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Northern Andhra Pradesh, would be to enable swift capacity addition and improve the overall competitiveness of steel producers both in terms of cost and quality. (ANI)