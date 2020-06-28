Mission Sagar: INS Kesari returns to Kochi after 55 days of deployment in southern Indian Ocean

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 28 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship Kesari arrived at Kochi on Sunday after 55 days of deployment to the southern Indian Ocean region as part of 'Mission Sagar'.

The ship was deployed on a special 'COVID Relief Mission' as well as made port calls at Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Antsiranana (Madagascar), Moroni (Comoros Islands) and Port Victoria (Seychelles) for delivery of 580 tons of food aid and essential medical stores to local authorities.

In addition to this, a 14-member Naval Medical Assistance Team was also deputed to Mauritius and Comoros for 20 days each which further assisted local governments in the formulation of long term strategy to counter COVID-19 through mutual sharing of experience.

The shipment carrying essential medicines and medical assistance team as part of 'Mission Sagar' reaffirms India's role as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean region (IOR) and reflects India's commitment to work together with its maritime neighbours and partners in the IOR.

The ship's long deployment in rough seas and difficult times towards delivery of essential medical aid has been widely appreciated by these countries.

Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth had personally thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a telephonic conversation last month for the deployment of INS Kesari.

Similarly, heads of states, as well as senior dignitaries from other countries, had also expressed gratitude for the timely aid.

'Mission Sagar' is inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision of SAGAR -- Security and Growth for All in the Region. (ANI)

