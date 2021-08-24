Mission UP: Congress begins 'Vijay Sena' training program for workers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): With just a few months left for the Assembly elections in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee has launched 'Vijay Sena' a 100-day-long programme aimed to train two lakh of its political members, according to sources.

As per the source, UP Congress training camps were held today in eight districts of the state for the training of new office-bearers. A total of 700 training camps will be organized during this 100-day long campaign in which training will be done on the booth level.

"The training began district wise from today. The block, Nyaya Panchayat and ward presidents are taking training along with the members of the district and city committees. The city president and presidents of various frontal organizations are also participating in this training camp," the source told ANI.

District wise training will be active for the next 12 days. After this, assembly wise and block-level training will get started. Apart from the authorized officials, no one else is allowed to sit in this training camp, stated the source.

The officials will be trained for the best use of social media, and others.

The rest three different workshops organized are Congress's ideology, 'BJP-RSS's Truth' and 'Who spoiled the State'. Under 'Who Spoiled UP', training will highlight the shortcomings of the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samajwadi Party era. (ANI)