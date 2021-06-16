Mission Van Dhan will transform tribal ecosystem: Arjun Munda

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Mission Van Dhan will transform the tribal ecosystem of the country, said Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Tuesday.

Munda launched livelihood initiatives for tribals 'Sankalp Se Siddhi - Mission Van Dhan earlier on Tuesday.

He also inaugurated a new showroom of Tribes India at the headquarters of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED).

In his address Munda said, "I am delighted to inaugurate the new premises of TRIFED and unveil some noteworthy initiatives that TRIFED has been working towards, such as Sankalp se Siddhi, Mission Van Dhan. Implementation of this crucial mission will definitely result in the transformation of the tribal ecosystem in our country."



The union minister said the central government is making attempts to improve the incomes of people. TRIFED has collaborated with similar organisations and state governments for the same.

TRIFED Managing Director Pravir Krishna said, "TRIFED is working consistently on its mission towards making the tribals atmanirbhar (self-reliant). These are just a glimpse of the activities it has undertaken in this regard. The team is striving in this direction and will continue to do so."

TRIFED has been implementing several noteworthy programmes for the empowerment of the tribals.

Over the past two years, The 'Mechanism for Marketing of Minor Forest Produce (MFP) through Minimum Support Price (MSP) and Development of Value Chain for MFP' has impacted the tribal ecosystem in a major way.

According to Tribal Affairs Ministry, TRIFED has injected Rs 3,000 crores into the tribal economy, even during such difficult times, aided by government push.

The Van Dhan tribal start-ups, a component of the same scheme, has emerged as a source of employment generation for tribal gatherers and forest dwellers and the home-bound tribal artisans. (ANI)

