Missionaries do funding for religious conversions: MP Minister Usha Thakur

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Making a controversial statement, Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur on Saturday said missionaries do funding for religious conversions.

Briefing mediapersons, Thakur said, "Strict law has been made against religious conversion. Such heinous crimes will not be tolerated in Madhya Pradesh. Missionaries do all the funding to such anti-social elements who are involved in dividing the country."



"We have recovered 70 acres of land from their captivity in the Mhow area of Indore. And now Anganwadi and school are being built there. Primary health centres are being built so that one does not have to go to the missionary for treatment. Because either in the name of education or on the pretext of providing medical treatment, they make people victims of conversion," she alleged.

BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha State president Kalsingh Bhabar was also present at the press conference.

He said, "There are many such organizations that work to break the society by instigating tribals and make them heretics. The purpose of Muslims and Christians is that we get converted. Their aim is to break the country by breaking the tribal society." (ANI)

