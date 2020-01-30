Misunderstanding over CAA-NRC created by people who want to come in power: Chancellor, Mulana Azad National Urdu University

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Firoz Bakht Ahmed, Chancellor, Mulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad on Thursday said there is no direct connection between the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"There is no direct connection between CAA and NRC, however, a misunderstanding has been created by people who want to come in power and by some opposition parties and leaders," he said while speaking to ANI.

Ahmed also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

"Hats off to Modi and company that they have given refuge to such people (minorities who were troubled in Pakistan, Afghanistan & Bangladesh)," he said.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country after the parliament passed the CAA.

The Rajya Sabha had passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 on December 11 last year. Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on December 9. (ANI)

