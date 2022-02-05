Mixed response to DDMA exempting solo car drivers from wearing face masks in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Car owners in the national capital have welcomed the recent DDMA decision to exempt solo drivers from being penalised for not wearing face masks.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday announced that people driving solo in cars will not have to give penalty for not donning a face mask. The decision was taken after the DDMA noted a positive rate of COVID-19 infection had significantly dropped in the metropolis.

Sanjay Agarwal, a local said that the DDMA took the right decision pointing out that the earlier policy led to policemen taking money from people. "Civils take bribes from people who do not sport masks while driving solo. So ultimately, these civils are the ones who end up benefitting from such a policy."

Another local resident Tushar Sharma also welcomed the move. He pointed out that the rule mandating masks for drivers was "unhealthy" as people "would have to inhale their own carbon dioxide."

Sharma urged the government to extend the no-mask exemption for drivers who are travelling with family members.



Ekant Tyagi and Vikram Khurana also opined that the recent decision of 'no-mask for solo drivers' was right since "a car is a private space and so there is less chance of spreading the coronavirus."

Meanwhile, Naveen Sharma another local felt that the DDMA decision was wrong. "It is not right. People should wear masks. The masks are for our precaution. Government should not comment on this," he said.

Akash, another local resident concurred with Sharma. "Our safety is in our hands. I am wearing a mask and you are standing right in front of my window. If I have not worn a mask then I would be putting myself at risk."

Adding to this, another local, Rajat, said that "this should be applicable only when the windows are rolled up as there are times when your vehicle may be standing at a traffic light and beggars and others may approach you and there is a risk of spreading the virus

On April 7, last year, the Delhi High court had ruled that wearing a mask or face cover in a vehicle occupied by either a single person or multiple persons is compulsory in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

