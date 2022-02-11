Mixed views of medical fraternity over Hippocratic Oath that may be replaced by 'Charak Shapath'

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): India's apex medical education regulator, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has suggested that the centuries-old tradition of Greek origin, the Hippocratic oath be replaced with 'Charak Shapath' during the graduation ceremony of doctors in medical colleges starting from February 14.

There is mixed reaction over this decision by representatives of various medical colleges.

According to Dr. MC Misra, Former Director of AIIMS, "I would go for Charak Shapath and should be followed by all. AIIMS also follows Charak Shapath."

The Minutes of NMC discussion with all Medical colleges of India has mentioned, "No Hippocratic Oath, during white coat ceremony (with parents), the oath will be "Maharshi Charak Shapath".



Dr. Sahajanand Prasad Singh, President, Indian Medical Association (IMA) spoke to ANI and said, "IMA will be holding a meeting on February 19-20 on this as it will create a controversy amongst doctors."

Executive Committee Member of Dental Council of India said that Charak Shapath will reflect our old ancient culture.

"Hippocratic oath being replaced by Charak Shapath will reflect our old ancient culture. But Charak was Aurvedacharaya.. whereas, in terms of modern medicine, we follow allopathy which reflects predominantly English culture. In my view, Hippocratic oath and Charak Shapath both should be practiced....during white coat ceremony," said Dr. Anil Kumar Chandna, Executive member DCI to ANI.

Another senior resident doctor at AIIMS highlighted that Charak Shapath is very similar to the Hippocratic Oath in terms of basic medical ethics.

"Charak Shapath is very similar to Hippocratic oath in terms of basic medical ethics. Both are a way to introduce newly joined medical students to medical ethics. The Hippocratic oath is can be considered as a concise version, while Charak Shapath is a detailed version," said Dr. Amit Malviya, a senior resident doctor at AIIMS.

"Ultimately it's the work and dedication towards the patients which is going to matter," added Dr. Manish, President, Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) (ANI)

