Anthurium festival is being organized by the Tourism department in Mizoram. Photo/ANI
Mizoram: Annual Anthurium festival held to promote farmers, flower's cultivation

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:44 IST

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Tourism Department of the state government is organizing its annual Anthurium festival on the foothills of the mystic Reiek mountain to promote the flower's cultivation and the farmers in Mizoram.
Every year, the festival witnesses many visitors from across the region. Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga was present as the chief guest on the occasion this year.
Pu Robert Romawia Royte, the Tourism Minister said: "A good number of visitors from within and outside the state are visiting this village. This is the replica of the entire Mizo typical village. A lot of houses are on display. Anthurium flower is one of the most expensive flowers cultivated in India."
Stressing on the importance of the festival, Tourism Minister Pu Robert praised and thanked the social leaders and inhabitants of Reiek Village, who over the years have given full cooperation to the Tourism Department in organizing the festival.
The tourist resort at Reiek village was seen decked up and decorated with different varieties and arrangements of flowers. According to reports, Mizoram has more than three lakh Anthurium saplings.
"I have been invited here by the Government of Mizoram to promote and see the scope of tourism here. The past four days have been the most beautiful experience of my life. I have fallen in love with the Mizo culture and people," Vandana, a visitor said.
Anthuriums sell for around Rs 800-1,000 per plant in metropolitan cities. In Mizoram, Anthurium varieties are widely used in ceremonies ranging from birthdays, weddings and funeral services. (ANI)

