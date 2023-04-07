Mizoram: Assam Rifles, Customs seize 536 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 3 crore

Champhai Mizoram [India], April 6 (ANI) Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) seized 536 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 3 crores in general area Zotlang, Champhai, said officials on Thursday.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, Champhai based on specific information.

The approximate cost of the areca nuts is Rs 3 crore. The seized consignment was handed over to the Customs Department, Champhai for further legal proceedings, an official statement said.



The ongoing smuggling of illegal areca nuts is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.

Assam Rifles recovered 70 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 39.20 lakh in the general area Tlangsam, Champhai on March 24 this year.

Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 103 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs. 57.68 lakhs in general area Hmunhmeltha, Champhai, officials said in March this year. (ANI)

