Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers smuggled areca nuts worth Rs 26 lakh near Myanmar border

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], March 6 (ANI): Preventing smuggling bid along Myanmar border, Assam Rifles recovered around 6,120 kg areca nuts worth Rs 26.19 lakh from Champhai on Friday.

According to Assam Rifles, smuggling of Areca Nuts is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar border.

"Serchip Battalion of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) recovered areca nuts worth Rs 26,19,360 (appx 6,120 kgs) in gen area Ruantlang to Tlangsam Champhai on March 4. The operation was carried out by a team of 8 Assam Rifles and 11 Assam Rifles on specific information," said Assam Rifles.



The customs department seized the contraband items for further legal proceedings. (ANI)





