Mizoram: Assam Rifles seize foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs. 5 crore in Champhai

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], November 4 (ANI): Troops of Assam Rifles seized a large quantity of foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs 5 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district, officials said.

The recovery was made on Thursday.



"In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 420 cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 5.46 crore in the Ruantlang area near Tiau river of Champhai district," read an official statement.



Based on a tip-off, the operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive Force, Champhai.

A senior official of Assam Rifles said that the troops of Assam Rifles recovered the items which were dumped in the Ruantlang area near the Tiau river.





The approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin cigarettes is Rs 5,46,00,000.

The seized items were handed over to the Customs department, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier on Wednesday, the troops of Assam Rifles recovered a large quantity of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 2.47 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district.

Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), on Wednesday, recovered 190 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 2.47 crore from the New Zotlang area of Champhai district.

"The Assam Rifles team recovered the items which were dumped in the Zotlang area. The approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin cigarette is Rs 2,47,00,000. The seized items were handed over to the Customs department, Champhai for further legal proceedings," the official said. (ANI)

