Mizoram: Assam Rifles seize heroin worth Rs 3.4 crore, 2 apprehended

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India] February 8 (ANI): In a joint operation with CID (SB), Assam Rifles seized 680 grams of drugs worth Rs 3.40 crore and apprehended two persons on the outskirts of Sesawng Village in the Mizoram's Aizawal district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Lalnunzira (32) and Lalbiaktluanga (32), both residents of Zokhawthar, Champhai district.

The suspected heroin concealed in 60 soap cases was recovered from the possession of the two accused based on a credible input, an official said.

"The estimated value of the suspected heroin is Rs 3.40 crore in the international market," Mizoram police said.

In a similar development, The 42nd Assam Rifles and a team of Champhai Police recovered 119 grams of heroin valued at over Rs 59 lakh from a vehicle while conducting random checking in a joint operation on Sunday.

While conducting random checking at the outskirt of Mualkawi village (Zokhawthar road) in the Champhai district of Mizoram, the Joint team recovered 119 grams (9 soap cases) of heroin, valued at over Rs 59 lakh in the international market from a vehicle.



The contraband drugs were recovered from the possession of a person named Vanlalchama (36) of Khamrang village, Kolasib district, the driver of the vehicle plying from Zokhawthar to Champhai.

According to Champai Police, A case FIR u/s 21(b)/25 ND&PS Act was registered against the accused person for further investigation.

In last month, the Mizoram police detained a truck carrying empty cooking gas cylinders and seized 625 grams of heroin in Vairengte town of the Kolasib district.

According to the police, the seized contraband is valued at Rs 3.4 crore in the international market.

"A team of Vairengte PS in Mizoram's Kolasib Dist detained one truck carrying empty cooking gas cylinders, coming from Ngopa, Champhai towards Silchar and seized 625 grams (50 soap cases) of heroin, valued at Rs 3.4 crore at the International market," the Mizoram police had said in the last month.

The seized contraband was hidden in an empty gas cylinder, the bottom of which was cut open.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and as per the police officials, and a case had been registered at Vairengte Police Station for further legal action. (ANI)

