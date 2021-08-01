Mizoram Boundary Committee passes resolutions for resolving border dispute with Assam

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Mizoram boundary committee passed the resolution under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister of Mizoram Tawnluia on Saturday.

The Committee strongly condemns the incursion of the Assam Police into the Mizoram Police Post at Vairengte on July 26, heavily outnumbering them and opening fire first. The Committee is deeply saddened over this avoidable yet unfortunate incident, in which a number of persons lost their lives and many injured.

According to the resolution, the demarcation of Mizoram's boundary on its northern side is to be found only in the Inner Line of 1875. Hence, the Committee will continue its stance that the Mizoram-Assam Boundary be desirably resolved on the basis of this document alone. Border issues cannot be resolved through the means of force and thus, the matter should be settled through mutual dialogues and deliberations.

The resolution further stated that the memorandum for setting up of Boundary Commission for Settlement, Delimitation, and Demarcation of Boundary between Mizoram and Assam (2018), which was jointly signed by All Political Parties' Presidents, All non-governmental organization (NGO) Presidents and Joint Action Committee (JAC), will be revised and amended as required. Sub-Committee and Working Group will be formed to pursue the matter.





The resolution approved the actions taken by the government on the Mizoram-Assam border issue and urges the government to continue taking steps courageously.

The resolution appealed to the Mizo people not to create any hardships for non-Mizo residents in the state because of the current border issue. The matter of border issue is intertwined with ethnic issues and the state appealed to the people that they remain united on this matter and show fortitude in the face of any inconveniences arising out of the situation.

On Monday, the border dispute between the two states peaked and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian.



One injured policeman succumbed to his injuries later taking the total number of policemen killed to six.At least 50 people were injured in the incident. A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died. (ANI)





