Mizoram: BSF seizes Yaba tablets worth Rs 6.52 crore, one Myanmar national held

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 12 (ANI): Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth over Rs 6.52 crore and apprehended two drugs peddlers including a Myanmar national in Mizoram's Kolasib district on Friday (February 11).

The troops recovered 1,30,492 numbers of Yaba tablets weighing about 12.8 kg in possession from them.

The apprehended persons were identified as 49-year-old Samir Dev who is hailing from Assam's Cachar district and Myanmar national 36-year-old Solomon.





Based on specific BSF input regarding a deal of Narcotics, 38 battalions of BSF and Excise and Narcotics department of Kolasib district had jointly launched operation near Chhimluang village on National Highway - 306 in Kolasib district and foiled the dealing of Narcotics Yaba tablets by detaining two persons.



In a press statement, BSF stated that the market value of the seized Yaba tablets is estimated at Rs 6,52,46,000. (ANI)



