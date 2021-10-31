Mizoram bypoll: Tuirial reports more than 81 pc voter turnout

Kolasib (Mizoram) [India], October 31 (ANI): 81.29 per cent of voters cast their votes in by-poll to Tuirial assembly constituency in Mizoram's Kolasib district on Saturday.

The Election Commission's Voter Turnout app informed that 81.29 per cent voter turnout was reported till 7 pm on Saturday.

The polling concluded amid tight security and with adherence to COVID-19 protocols.



The by-poll to the seat in the Tuirial assembly constituency of the Kolasib district was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Andrew H Thangliana of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

Voting began at 7 am across 27 polling stations in Tuirial.

Meanwhile, by-elections are being held in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies in different states across the country today.

The counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2. (ANI)

