Mizoram caps COVID sample testing following reagents shortage due to NH blockade, says state Minister

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], August 7 (ANI): The continued blockade on National Highway 306 from the Assam side has led to the shortage of COVID-19 testing reagents in Mizoram, said state information and public relations Minister Lalruatkima on Saturday.

This comes amid the worst phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

In a statement, Lalruatkima called the blockade "unfortunate", and said due to shortage of essential testing reagents at Zoram Medical College (ZMC), sample testing in Mizoram is getting capped.

"ZMC RT-PCR lab is now facing an acute shortage of essential testing reagents, and therefore, sample testing in Mizoram is getting capped based on the available stock," said the Minister.



"It is unfortunate that the supply of testing kits, reagents, and other life-saving drugs are still stranded at the Assam-Mizoram border, due to the continued blockade of NH 306," he added.

On Friday, Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said that no vehicle has made its way into the state from Assam despite the withdrawal of the July 29 travel advisory by the Himanta Biswa Sarma government.

After the July 26 border incident in which six Assam policemen and one civilian were killed, the Assam government had advised its residents to avoid traveling to Mizoram.

The Assam government had on Thursday revoked the advisory after the two states agreed to take forward the Centre's initiative of letting neutral forces patrol the disputed areas of the inter-State border for maintaining peace.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, currently, there are 12,869 active COVID-19 cases in Mizoram, while 30,500 have been cured of the viral infection in the state. As many as 161 people have also succumbed to the virus in the state. (ANI)

