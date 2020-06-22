Mizoram CM thanks PM Narendra Modi for assuring support in wake of earthquake

Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], June 22 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assuring all possible support in the wake of the earthquake which hit the state.

"Thank you Shri Narendra Modi. Risk assessment underway. The people of Mizoram are grateful for your assurance," Zoramthanga tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi spoke to Mizoram Chief Minister and assured him all possible support from the Centre as the state felt tremors for two consecutive days.

In another tweet, Zoramthanga informed that no casualties reported so far due to the quake. However, damage assessment is being undertaken by concerned MLA and district administration.

"Two earthquakes rocked Mizoram within a span of 12 hours. Damage assessment undertaken by concerned MLA and district administration. Fortunately, no casualties reported so far," he wrote.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, occurred 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, Mizoram at 4:10 am today, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was 20 kilometres.



Another earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, had occurred 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, Mizoram at 4.16 pm yesterday, according to the institute.



The state had also recorded an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale on June 18 evening, 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai in Mizoram. (ANI)