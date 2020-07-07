Mizoram COVID-19 count stands at 197

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 7 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 197 including 58 active cases and 139 cured/discharged, Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram said.

With a spike of 22,252 cases, India's COVID-19 count breached the seven lakh mark and reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With as many as 467 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus, the death toll has reached 20,160.



Out of the total number of cases, 2,59,557 are active and 4,39,948 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

