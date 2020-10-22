Mizoram decides to withdraw forces from Assam territory

Silchar (Assam) [India], October 22 (ANI): The Mizoram government has consented to pull out its forces from Assam's territory, on the latter's request, as per Home Secretary, Assam, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi.

The meeting held on Wednesday was attended by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (in-charge of North East) Satyendra Kumar Garg, Home Secretary, Mizoram, Pi Lalbiaksangi, and Home Secretary, Assam, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi.

"In view of the present situation, we requested the Mizoram Government to withdraw the forces in the Assam side which they had deployed. The Government of Mizoram has agreed to our request. So, the problem of deployment of forces has been resolved," Tripathi told reporters here.



The Assam government official said that pulling out of forces will begin soon.

Meanwhile, Joint Secretary, MHA Garg termed the meeting as a "fruitful one".

Further, Tripathi said both sides held meetings to restore peace and normalcy in the disturbed areas and that efforts are on to start the movement of trucks carrying essential commodities stranded on the Assam side of the border to Mizoram.

Prior to this, Home Secretary-level talks were held at Lailapur close to the interstate border to bring back peace and tranquility and for plying of stranded trucks and vehicles on the Assam side of the border following the flare-up on Saturday night. (ANI)

