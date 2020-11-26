Mizoram Governor stresses on role of Constitution in protecting cultural diversity, heritage

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], November 26 (ANI): Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai emphasised on the role of the Constitution in maintaining and protecting cultural diversity and heritage while inaugurating the valedictory session of the Indian Constitution Day observance organised by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) on Thursday.

According to a press release, "Mr Sreedharan Pillai stressed the role of Kerala in cultural exchange between India and other countries."

"The spice trade between India and other countries resulted in significant cultural exchange," he said.

"Kerala has always been the focal point of the spice trade. The climate, soil and environment in Kerala are conducive to spices and other agriculture. All these resources will help us to make the clarion call of Atmanirbhar Bharath by the Prime Minister," Pillai said.

Dr A K Singh, Deputy Director General (Horticultural Sciences), ICAR, New Delhi presided over the program. During his presidential address, he highlighted the role of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, which has a clientele spanning the length and breadth of this country, in spreading the spirit and values of the constitution.



Speaking about the progressive vision in the Indian Constitution, Singh said that the 17 sustainable development goals framed by the United Nations in recent years could all be found in among the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution more than seven decades ago.

"Most of these objectives and vision were directly or indirectly included in the framework of our constitution", he said.

According to the release, "Sri. Kumaran C V, Principal, Government Law College, Kozhikode delivered a technical lecture on 'Change: An inherent part of a stable constitution'."

"Indian Constitution is constantly subjected to changes without affecting its original basic principles and structure," said Kumaran.

"The Constitution has been amended 104 times so far. Most of the amendments were brought in to strengthen or clarify the already existing articles. The changes in the constitution have acted in a constructive way to strengthen the democracy," he pointed out.

The release added, "Various programs were conducted by the Institute during the year-long 70th-anniversary celebrations. Dr. Santhosh J Eapen, Director ICAR-IISR delivered the welcome address at the function and Dr Anees K delivered a vote of thanks." (ANI)

