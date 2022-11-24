Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs. 13 crore seized in Aizawl

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 23 (ANI): The Mizoram Police seized heroin weighing 2.76 kg valued at Rs 13.8 crore in the international market from the Aizawl district, said police.

According to Mizoram police, on Monday night at 11:45 pm, information was received at the Zonuam police outpost in the Aizawl district from a reliable source regarding suspected contraband drugs being stashed away by unknown persons on the roadside along MZU road.



"Police party along with two civilian witnesses rushed to the spot. On conducting a thorough search in the area after midnight, a big sack containing 22 black polythene parcels were found hidden in the bushes about 12 meters down from the roadside. On checking, a total of 215 soap cases of heroin weighing 2.76 kg, valued at Rs 13.8 crore in the international market was recovered and seized," a senior officer of Mizoram police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered at Vaivakawn Police Station under sections 21(c)/28/29 ND&PS Act.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

