Mizoram: Indian, Japanese Army contingents jointly practised team-building exercises

Vairengte (Mizoram) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian and Japanese Army contingents jointly practised several team-building exercises on Friday in Mizoram's Vairengte town.

The second edition of bilateral annual military exercise Dharma Guardian - 2019 between Indian and Japanese Army commenced on October 19 at Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS) in Vairengte.

The Japanese contingent is represented by 34th Infantry Regiment, 1st Division of Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces (JGSDF), while the Indian side is represented by a battalion of the Dogra Regiment. 25 soldiers from each battalion are participating in this joint exercise.

"The aim of the exercise is joint training of troops in counter-insurgency/counter-terrorism operations in both mountainous terrains. Exercise Dharma Guardian - 2019 will further cement the long-standing strategic ties between India and Japan," an official statement said. (ANI)

