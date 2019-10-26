Indian and Japanese Army contingents jointly practiced team-building exercises in Vairengte on Friday. Photo/ANI
Indian and Japanese Army contingents jointly practiced team-building exercises in Vairengte on Friday. Photo/ANI

Mizoram: Indian, Japanese Army contingents jointly practised team-building exercises

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:22 IST

Vairengte (Mizoram) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian and Japanese Army contingents jointly practised several team-building exercises on Friday in Mizoram's Vairengte town.
The second edition of bilateral annual military exercise Dharma Guardian - 2019 between Indian and Japanese Army commenced on October 19 at Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS) in Vairengte.
The Japanese contingent is represented by 34th Infantry Regiment, 1st Division of Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces (JGSDF), while the Indian side is represented by a battalion of the Dogra Regiment. 25 soldiers from each battalion are participating in this joint exercise.
"The aim of the exercise is joint training of troops in counter-insurgency/counter-terrorism operations in both mountainous terrains. Exercise Dharma Guardian - 2019 will further cement the long-standing strategic ties between India and Japan," an official statement said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:58 IST

Yogi Adityanath launches single helpline number 112 in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched single helpline number, Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) -112, here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:55 IST

Not taking Kanda's support, alliance with JJP for Haryana's...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Amidst furore over Gopal Kanda's backing to the BJP for government formation in Haryana, the party on Saturday cleared that it would not take any support from his Haryana Lokhit Party leader.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:40 IST

Rs 1,200 cr released from state relief fund for flood relief...

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday said that Rs 1,200 crore has been released from the state relief funds for flood relief work.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:32 IST

Will sit in opposition: NCP's Praful Patel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel said that his party will sit in opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and will not play any role in the formation of the government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:31 IST

TN: Operation continues to rescue 2-yr-old boy who falls into...

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Efforts are being made to rescue a two-year-old boy who fell in a 25-feet deep borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:28 IST

Bengaluru: 30 Bangladeshi nationals detained in CCB raids

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): City Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday conducted raids here and detained 30 Bangladeshi nationals who were living in the city without possessing any visa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:27 IST

Terrorists harming interests of locals by attacking traders who...

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said the terrorists are actually harming the interest of locals by attacking traders who come to Kashmir for work.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:18 IST

Conferring Bharat Ratna to Savarkar would be an insult to all...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi on Saturday said that it would be a great insult to all martyrs and freedom fighter if Hindu Mahasabha ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is conferred with Bharat Ratna

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:16 IST

Regulations on crackers bursting impacted business in...

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The business of firecrackers has dropped significantly in Rameswaram after the restrictions were imposed over bursting of crackers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:51 IST

Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow

Chandigarh [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as Haryana Chief Minister for the second term on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:51 IST

Rajasthan: Two persons injured after footpath built over a drain...

Sirohi (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Two persons sustained injuries when a portion of a footpath built over a drain, collapsed here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:26 IST

BJP won't take Gopal Kanda's support: Anil Vij

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): BJP leader Anil Vij on Saturday said that the party will not take Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda's support to form government in Haryana.

Read More
iocl