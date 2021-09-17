Mizoram logs 1,121 new COVID-19 cases

Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], September 17 (ANI): With 1,121 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Mizoram's positivity rate currently stands at 14.36 per cent, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations on Friday.

The state also reported four new deaths in the same time period.

As per the state government's data, there are 13,888 active cases in the state.



With this, the tally of cases stands at 76,591 including 62,449 recoveries and 254 deaths.

Aizawl accounts for the highest number of active COVID-19 cases with 8,962 cases followed by Lunglei with 942 and Lawngtlai with 837.

Of the fresh cases, 247 were confirmed through RT-PCR test, 773 were detected through Rapid Antigen Test, 85 through TrueNat tests and 16 cases were detected from Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA). (ANI)

