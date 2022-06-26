Mizoram logs 55 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 23.61 pc

Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], June 26 (ANI): Mizoram reported 55 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 23.61 per cent, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Sunday.

As per the data shared by the state government, with the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state stands at 173.

A total of 2,28,895 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far and as many as 702 people have succumbed to the virus.

A total of 2,28,020 people have been recovered so far in the state.

Meanwhile, a dip in the cases of coronavirus infection was observed in India on Saturday as it reported 15,940 new cases of covid-19 in comparison to the 17,336 reported total cases on Friday, the Union Health Ministry informed.



With the latest reports from the Health Ministry, India's active caseload stood at 91,779 at the rate of 0.21 per cent, which was 88,284 at the rate of 0.20 per cent a day before.

The country's daily positivity rate stands at 4.39 per cent, whereas its weekly positivity rate is reported as 3.30 per cent.

In view of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in India, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 and vaccination situation in the country.

In a high-level meeting, Mandaviya advised strictly to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the country focusing on vaccination of the elderly population, school-going children and surveillance and genome sequencing.

India has been witnessing a high number of COVID-19 cases over the last couple of weeks. (ANI)

