Mizoram: Mock drill on earthquake disaster held in Aizwal

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], February 3 (ANI): A state-level mock exercise on earthquake disaster for Mizoram was conducted by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in the Aizawl district, an official statement said.

The observers from NDMA Lt Gen Dyed Ata Hasnain (Retd) and Brigadier BS Thakar (Retd) arrived at Aizawl the day before the exercise.

A table talk exercise was conducted on Jan 31, at the Assembly Annex hall in Aizawl.

In continuation to this exercise, a mock physical drill was effectively conducted on Feb 2.

As part of the mock drill, the scenario of an earthquake of 8.1 magnitudes was enacted at the rural development office at Chanmari, Aizawl.

Assam Rifles, being located in the heart of Aizawl became the First responder to the disaster. As part of the strike force, the joint search and rescue operation was successfully carried out by the Assam rifles and NDRF.

The mock drill was conducted in five locations including Govt JL High school Khatla, Rural Development office Chanmari, Tuikal north resident area, Civil hospital and New building of New Market.

The exercise was aimed to help in visualising the likely impact and validate the preparedness and response mechanism in the district.

The mock drill concluded with homework to fill the time gap between the disaster and the time the district emergency team responded, officials said.

The importance of assistance of Assam rifles was found to be crucial in the management of the disaster.

Because of the central location of troops and open spaces like the AR playground( used as a Staging area, Relief camp), Helipad and unit hospital it forms the hub of any relief activity in times of Disaster, they said. (ANI)