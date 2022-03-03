Mizoram plays a crucial role in development of Inland water transport of North Eastern region: Sarbananda Sonowal

The Union Minister highlighted the importance that Mizoram plays in developing a robust inland water system in Northeast India.

Plans are afoot to develop the inland water transport at Khawthilangtuipui (Karnaphuli)-Tuichawng River stretching upto 23 km. The total cost of this project is Rs 22.93 crore.

The PSW Ministry has sanctioned a total of Rs 6.17 crore under Central Sector Scheme. The minister was also appraised about the Hydrographical Survey and Techno-Economic Feasibility study conducted covering a stretch of 87.136 km between River Tiawng at Khamrang village in Mizoram to Gharmura in Assam.



A detailed report to develop IWT at River Chhimtuipui was submitted.

It has now been decided to conduct Detail Hydrographic Survey and Techno-Economic Feasibility Survey on this river from Tupui D to Lomasu stretching upto 138.26 km. The cost of this survey is budgeted at Rs 82.30 lakhs.

Speaking after the review, the Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Mizoram plays a crucial role in the development of the inland water transport of Northeast."

The vision of the Prime Minister is to energise the Northeast region as the new engine of growth in India. To achieve this, we must optimally utilise our rivers as means of an economic, swift and ecologically sound means of transport.

The economic potential of Mizoram, as well as that of the Northeast, can be unlocked by developing our waterways and strengthening our logistical access to the world market." (ANI)

