Mizoram police seize AK series rifle in Aizawl, 2 held

Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], March 11 (ANI): Acting on a specific input, the CID (SB) operation team of Mizoram police recovered one AK Rifle (made in china) alongwith one magazine at Tanhril (Aizawl) from the illegal possession of two people, Mizoram Police said.

The people have been identified as - Indu Bikas (30) of Silsuri, Mamit district and Lalhmangaihzuala (45) of Chawngte, Lawngtlai district, the police said.

According to Mizoram police, the accused and seized items were handed over to the Vaivakawn police station.





Cases under sections 25(1A), 25(1AA)/29 Arms Act r/w 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered for further investigation, the police said.

Meanwhile, as many as five soap cases of heroin weighing 62 gm worth Rs 31,00,000 were seized and two accused were arrested by the Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), said officials on Saturday.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and CID (Special Branch), Aizawl based on specific information.

"The approximate cost of the recovered Heroin is Rs. 31,00,000. The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station CID (Crime), Aizawl on 10 March 2023 for further legal proceedings," as per an official release. (ANI)

