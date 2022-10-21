Mizoram: Police seize contraband drugs worth more than 28 crore in Champhai district

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], October 21 (ANI): Mizoram police on Thursday seized contraband drugs valuing crores in the international market, following an operation conducted in parts of the Champhai district, officials said.

Mizoram Police conducted searches within the Khankawn and Tuipui areas of the Champhai district within 24 hours and seized more than five kilograms of heroin.

After further investigation, it was revealed that the seized drugs amount to around Rs 28 crore in the international market.



Further information is awaited.

Earlier, in September in another operation, Mizoram Police recovered and seized contraband drugs worth more than Rs 84 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district.

Police of Champhai district recovered and seized 28.250 kg (2,52,500 tablets) of methamphetamine valued at Rs 84 crore in the international market in the last 48 hours, Mizoram police said.

A senior official of Mizoram police said, on further investigation and follow-up of the Champhai Police Station case (involving the seizure of 12.584 kg (1,11, 100 tablets) of methamphetamine from one vehicle (Truck) at Tuipui village in Champhai district around midnight day before yesterday, and sustained thorough interrogation of arrested accused persons with sister agencies, another 15.666 kg (1,41,400 tablets ) of the contraband, valued approximately Rs 47 crore in the international market was recovered yesterday from the seized vehicle.

The drugs were concealed in a specially designed concealment cavity/chamber fixed inside the cabin of the seized vehicle. (ANI)

