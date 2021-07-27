Mizoram records 212 new recoveries in last 24 hours

Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], July 27 (ANI): With 9,531 active COVID cases reported in Mizoram, 212 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram.

However, the total caseload in the state reached 33,452 on Monday, said the DIPR, Mizoram.



As per the government data, 212 new recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate is at 71.09%.

The state recorded 137 deaths on Monday, said DIPR, Mizoram.

The active caseload in India on Monday was 4,11,189 while the cumulative death toll stood at 4,20,967. The total recoveries in India stood at 3,05,79,106. The recovery rate of the country stood at 97.35 per cent. (ANI)

