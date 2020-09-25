Mizoram records 26 more COVID-19 cases

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 25 (ANI): Twenty-six new coronavirus cases were reported here in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in Mizoram to 1,786, according to the Information and Public Relations department said on Friday.

According to the officials, seven out of 26 new cases are positive contact cases while 16 reportedly arrived from outside the state and are currently under quarantine.



The Department of Information and Public Relations informed that 1,306 samples were tested through ZMC RT-PCR, 692 by Rapid Antigen Test, and 145 at TrueNAT labs in the district hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The state has 681 active cases as of now, while 1,105 have been discharged.

No fatalities due to the virus have been reported here so far. (ANI)

