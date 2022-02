Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], February 19 (ANI): Mizoram reported 1151 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 204476 in the state.



The active cases stand at 9919 in the state and the death toll is 641.

The positivity rate stands at 22.01 per cent.

As many as 193916 patients have recovered until now. (ANI)