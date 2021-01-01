Mizoram reports 12 new coronavirus cases

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], January 1 (ANI): Mizoram has registered 12 new cases of novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases here to 4,216, the state's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) informed on Friday.



The total discharged cases in the state are 4,098, while the active cases in the state stand at 110.

Moreover, eight persons have succumbed to the virus so far.

The four new cases were confirmed through reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, one through the rapid antigen test, and seven cases were reported by TrueNat. (ANI)

