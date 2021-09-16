Mizoram reports 1,402 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], September 16 (ANI): Mizoram COVID-19 tally surged to 75,470 as 1,402 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations on Thursday.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the state now stands at 17.43 per cent.

Of the 1,402 fresh cases, 287 were confirmed through RT-PCR test, 1048 were detected through Rapid Antigen Test, 50 were through TrueNat tests and 17 cases were detected from Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA).

Mizoram currently has 13,973 active COVID-19 cases, while 61,247 people have recovered from the infection.

With two deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of people who succumbed to the infection reaches 250.

Aizawl accounts for the highest number of active COVID-19 cases with 8,740 cases followed by Lunglei with 889 and Siaha with 778 active cases. (ANI)