Mizoram reports 16 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 4,024

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 12 (ANI): Mizoram has reported 16 cases of the novel coronavirus, the state Department of Information and Public Relations said on Saturday.



With this, the Covid-19 tally in the state reached 4,024, including 3,820 discharged cases and 197 active cases.

A total of seven people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the state so far.

Meanwhile, with 29,398 new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases reached 97,96,770, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

