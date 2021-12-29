Mizoram reports 207 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 29 (ANI): Mizoram reported 207 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said to the Department of Information and Public relations on Wednesday.

The positivity rate in the state during this period was 6.70 per cent.

With this, the total number of cases in the state rose to 1,40,955.



The active caseload in the state stands at 1,483.

According to the Mizoram Information and Public Relations Department, the COVID-19 death toll in the state has risen to 541.

Meanwhile, India has reported more than 650 Omicorn cases so far. (ANI)

