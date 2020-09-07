Mizoram reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram (Aizawl) [India], September 7 (ANI): Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram, taking the state tally to 1,114, informed Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram on Monday.

Out of the total, 732 patients have been discharged and at present, the active cases stand at 382.

No deaths have been reported so far from the infection in the state. (ANI)

