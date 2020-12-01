Mizoram reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 1 (ANI): As many as 22 new COVID-19 were reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,847, the state Information and Public Relations Department informed on Tuesday.

The total figure includes 343 active cases and 3,499 recoveries.



The state has witnessed five COVID-19 fatalities so far.

With India reported 31,118 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the tally has surged to 94,62,810, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Of these, 4,35,603 are active cases, and 88,89,585 have recovered. With 482 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,37,621. (ANI)

